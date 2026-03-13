The Rondo, European football edition: Are Real Madrid’s Champions League powers back? Has Viktor Gyokeres delivered for Arsenal?

Suddenly, the European season is getting interesting. Things felt pretty routine across the pond for a few months. Arsenal made good on the promises that came with spending big - and were running away with the title. Everyone in the Champions League who really should have won went and did the thing (Bodo/Glimt truthers have always believed!) And the Bundesliga was as routine as expected.

Not loads of that has changed. But Man City are humming again - UCL loss notwithstanding. Real Madrid have gotten some of their European voodoo back after a poor start to the campaign. And with everyone in the Premier League top five race eager to lose, there are some questions to be asked about a Liverpool side that have disappointed so much this season.

GOAL tackles all of that and more in a European edition of... The Rondo.