The opposition must provide her with a shirt! A bizarre blunder by FC Bayern in their Champions League clash against Barcelona

"She had brought a shirt whose colour was not allowed—too similar to either the Barcelona goalkeeper's or the referee's," explained ZDF commentator Claudia Neumann. Mahmutovic eventually took the field in a shirt supplied by Barcelona, with her name and number printed at short notice.

The choice looks odd because Mahmutovic's shorts and socks were orange, so an orange shirt would not have clashed with her team-mates' predominantly white kit, Barcelona's dark red/dark blue strip or the referee's light blue shirt. The referee's crew wore light blue, while Barcelona's goalkeeper was in green. One theory is that UEFA objected to the orange accents on Bayern's sleeve stripes and shirt numbers.