The former DFB captain therefore warns the women’s football community against trying too hard to emulate their male counterparts in terms of development.
Translated by
"The love of the game is gone," says the international player, who warns that men's football should not be used as a role model
"It often boils down to transfer fees and exorbitant salaries. We shouldn’t fall into that trap in women’s football," the 35-year-old told the magazine 11 Freunde.
According to Popp, the core issue is simple: “Do I absolutely have to become a multimillionaire through football?” The Wolfsburg forward, who will join third-tier Borussia Dortmund in the summer, adds that every player should decide “what role sport should continue to play” in their life.
Popp expresses concern over recent developments in the DFB squad.
Nevertheless, Popp insists that players’ salaries should meet “professional standards”. “It’s not about a specific figure for me, but rather that the girls in the top two leagues earn at least enough to be able to focus fully on football and give their all,” said Popp.
The former international also criticises the recent development of the DFB team. “In recent years, we have relied too heavily on traditional virtues,” she explained, adding that the national team had not been playing “attractive, high-quality football” of late. Clubs and the association must “work more closely together and promote and intensify youth development. Then the national team would play better football again,” said Popp.