The loan deal missed the mark! BVB have only themselves to blame for the stagnation of a "top-class player"

The number eight, on a season-long loan from Borussia Dortmund to VfL Bochum, was referring to his much-talked-about debut for BVB. Wätjen, who had not played a single professional match before, was thrown in at the deep end by manager Edin Terzic two years ago in early May, on Matchday 32 against FC Augsburg.

The youngster made an immediate impact. In the penultimate home outing of club icon Marco Reus, Wätjen, operating as the attacking half of a double-six midfield, teed up the 4-1 finish for his childhood hero. "When I was little, I used to run onto the pitch with him," Wätjen told Sky afterwards. "I even showed him the photos at the training camp."

The praise was effusive for Wätjen, who has played for BVB since the U10s, progressed through every youth team and earned another 15 minutes under Terzic the following week. "Kjell played an incredible game. A brilliant footballer!" said Reus. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl added: "You really couldn't ask for a better debut." Terzic added, "He was outstanding, extremely brave, and needed no time to settle; he was immediately asking for the ball and solving tight situations."