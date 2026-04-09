“The Crescent does not forgive sins”… A media storm hits Yassine Bounou on the eve of the title showdown

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Al-Hilal’s star player, has faced a wave of media criticism in recent hours, despite his team’s resounding 6-0 victory over Al-Khulood in Matchday 29 of the Saudi Roshen League.

The debate intensified despite his solid performance in the match, as critics point to earlier errors that cost Al-Hilal points in the league.

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The win lifted Al-Hilal to 68 points, second in the Roshen League, two adrift of leaders Al-Nassr (70).