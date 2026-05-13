"The club I like the least": Max Kruse lashes out at his former club in no uncertain terms

Kruse is critical of sponsor Volkswagen's influence. "There's a conflict between the VW plant and the club, or rather those in charge. People who, in some cases, know nothing about football want to have a say," he explained. "The more people grabbing the wheel, the harder it is to keep the ship on course. That's why Wolfsburg has been off balance for years."

In his view, St. Pauli and Heidenheim currently hold the advantage because their players understand what is at stake. "If you're down there with VfL Wolfsburg and many players in the squad have probably never experienced a relegation battle in their lives, then it's not easy," Kruse said. "In the end, everyone knows livelihoods are at stake, yet many players also realise they probably wouldn't stay in the second division because their contracts don't cover it. To put it bluntly, some simply don't care."