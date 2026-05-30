The big question is whether a DFB star who has fallen out of favour is "interested" in a move to FC Bayern

La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that the 29-year-old could move to Juventus Turin in a swap deal involving Gleison Bremer. The report also states that FC Bayern are interested in the Brazilian centre-back. According to Kicker, the club values Kim at €25–30m, excluding any swap deals, while, per tz, Ito's valuation sits at roughly €20m.
Should Bayern sell either player, a swap with Inter for Bisseck would become a real possibility. Juventus, Milan and Fenerbahce are also monitoring Kim.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have already identified two potential replacements for Bisseck: Tarik Muharemovic of Sassuolo, a Juventus youth product with a promising reputation, and Udinese's Oumar Solet, who has long been linked with the Nerazzurri.
Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are still expected to leave Inter at the end of the season, while a move to Barcelona for Alessandro Bastoni now looks off after consistent reports claimed the deal had fallen through.
The 25-year-old fed the rumour mill by switching agents to Giovanni Branchini, and eventually established himself in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Bastoni after a difficult start.
However, if Inter are determined to sign Muharemovic and Solet, they will need to raise funds. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter would not block Bisseck's exit, despite his contract running until 2029, because the club needs funds to sign Muharemovic and Solet.