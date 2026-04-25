Led by superstars Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich fought back from 3-0 down at half-time to beat FSV Mainz 4-3. Nadiem Amiri praised the opposition after the match but also voiced frustration with his own side.
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"The best player in the world": Nadiem Amiri gushes about the FC Bayern star after a stunning comeback in Mainz
"I'm a bit lost for words. We played an incredible first half. We knew we'd riled Bayern and what was in store for us," Amiri told Sky after the match.
Trailing 0-3 at the break, Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany introduced Kane and Olise at half-time, with Musiala following soon after. All three eventually scored, completing an extraordinary comeback.
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Amiri declares: “Michael Olise is the best player in the world!”
"You simply can’t defend against the quality they bring," Amiri acknowledged. "Of course, we should never have let a 3-0 lead slip away, but that’s the best example of why Bayern are currently the best team in the world."
That “best team in the world”, which meets defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals later this month, also boasts the planet’s current top player, Amiri added: “In my view, Michael Olise is the best player in the world right now!” he told DAZN.