"Tense situation": Are Kylian Mbappé and Rayan Cherki stirring up trouble in the French national team?

The report states that the incident has created an "extremely tense atmosphere" inside the squad. Both players are "unhappy that many of their images are being used in an advertising campaign for a betting company, an official partner of the FFF", according to the document.

Three other stars of the French national team—Desire Doue, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele—also appeared in the advert in question. The images are said to have been taken during a photoshoot in Clairefontaine, the traditional training camp of the French national team, although the players were not informed of the exact use of the material.