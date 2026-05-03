Nevertheless, the Munich players are hoping for another run of clean sheets; yet they categorically rule out any change in tactics. Understandably, it is precisely this style of play that has put FC Bayern in their current, highly comfortable position: league champions, cup finalists, realistic chances of reaching the Champions League final for the first time since 2020, and a host of scoring records. Yet, against elite attackers such as Barcelona or PSG, even a momentary lapse can be punished.

Immediately after the Paris thriller, sporting director Eberl rejected the idea of tightening up defensively for the return leg; instead, he demanded even more goals. That approach feels more realistic than replicating the kind of clean-sheet run that tamed Barcelona all those years ago. Recalling the autumn of 2024, Eberl again championed Munich's—and Paris's—high-octane brand of football on Saturday.

"You don't want to change the core DNA," Eberl stated. "The match against Paris on Tuesday was absolutely brilliant. That's what football is all about: attack. People often say, 'Yes, but the defence.' We could also have games where the defence dominates, where the scoreline is 1-0 from a corner. But we've chosen the DNA of active football.'