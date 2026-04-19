Suddenly €30 million cheaper! Former Bayern Munich target Rafael Leão is reported to have a preferred club for the new season

Barcelona could secure the signing of the left winger for considerably less than anticipated. Milan have lowered their initial €80m asking price and are now prepared to accept around €50m.

The reported reason for this substantial drop is the player’s strained relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri: under the 58-year-old, Leao has recently lost his place in the starting line-up due to inconsistent performances, and the club is also keen to save on his annual salary of around €5 million.

A move to Camp Nou is far from straightforward, however. Barça must first finalise their squad planning—including the futures of Marcus Rashford and potential targets such as Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez and Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup—and address their ongoing financial constraints.

Back in March, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Leao was no longer considered unsellable by the Rossoneri and that Milan would listen to offers.