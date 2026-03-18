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Spurs and Chelsea ready to do battle over Fisnik Asllani after breakout Bundesliga season
London giants lead the transfer chase
According to BILD, Spurs and Chelsea are currently weighing up summer moves for the Hoffenheim striker, who has become one of the most talked-about names in German football. Both Premier League sides are seeking final-third reinforcements, and Asllani’s profile as a physical, high-pressing forward fits the English top flight perfectly. However, it is not strictly a London affair, as German heavyweights Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation. While no concrete offers have materialised yet, the forward's scintillating form has seen his valuation rise in Hoffenheim's eyes.
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Stunning numbers in the Bundesliga
The statistics behind his breakout campaign explain exactly why Europe’s elite clubs are circling. With eight goals and five assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances, he has firmly established himself as his club's second-highest scorer. His overall influence extends far beyond simply finding the back of the net, having recorded 57 shots on target and won 170 duels this term. His unique ability to lead the line with sheer aggression while maintaining superb technical efficiency has caught the eye of scouts everywhere.
A major decision of the heart
Off the pitch, he has already shown he is entirely capable of making massive life decisions. Born in Berlin to Kosovar parents, he represented Germany at several youth levels before opting to switch his international allegiance ahead of the World Cup playoff clash against Slovakia. “Shortly before joining the U21s, I made a decision close to my heart,” he explained during a recent appearance on the Phrasenmäher podcast. “My gut told me Kosovo was the right choice. I’m very attached to my homeland. I spend every summer there.”
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Overcoming setbacks to reach the top
The forward's journey to the top has certainly not been straightforward, having bravely battled through a career-threatening period during the 2021/22 season. Dealing with a severe knee injury and a subsequent inflammation, the young striker faced dark times and genuine doubts about whether his body could handle the physical demands of professional sport. Now, having enjoyed a truly spectacular breakout campaign, he stands tall as one of the most coveted attackers on the continent, firmly in the sights of Europe's biggest clubs.
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