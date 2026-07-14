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Rodri Oyarzabal Porro Spain GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Spain player ratings vs France: Rodri runs the show for La Roja as Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro secure spot in the World Cup final for imperious European champions

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France vs Spain

Spain secured their place in the 2026 World Cup final with a comprehensive 2-0 win over France on Tuesday. A penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a second-half strike from Pedro Porro secured victory for La Roja during a dominant display in Dallas that will have struck fear into both England and Argentina as they prepare for their own semi-final.

Spain dominated possession from the outset, and took the lead midway through the first half when Lamine Yamal was fouled by Lucas Digne in the France penalty area and Oyarzabal made no mistake from the spot. La Roja should have made it 2-0, too, but Fabian Ruiz's effort was blocked after some intricate passing from Yamal and Dani Olmo.

The pattern of the game continued after half-time, and Spain doubled their lead when Porro traded passes with Olmo on the edge of the box and finished past Mike Maignan with aplomb.

Yamal looked to have made it three soon after when he burst clear and curled a shot into the top corner, but the teenager's celebrations were cut short after he was proven to be narrowly offside.

France pushed to get back into the game, but bar a couple of off-target efforts from Kylian Mbappe, they never looked like pulling a goal back and setting up a grandstand finish.

GOAL rates Spain's players from Dallas...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Unai Simon (7/10):

    Never forced into a serious save, but did do brilliantly to race off his line to deny Mbappe a chance to run in on goal during the first half.

    Pedro Porro (8/10):

    Had a couple of hairy moments up against Barcola early on, but grew into the game both defensively and when in possession. Showed great composure to net Spain's second goal.

    Pau Cubarsi (9/10):

    Read the game superbly to constantly make blocks and interceptions around his own penalty area. Showcased his dribbling ability on more than one occasion, too, during an outstanding display.

    Aymeric Laporte (8/10):

    Showed all his experience to marshal the Spain defence against the country of his birth. Showed physicality and composure in equal measure.

    Marc Cucurella (8/10):

    Bounced back from receiving a booking to successfully lock down both Olise and Dembele, Decision-making was superb from Real Madrid's new left-back.

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    Midfield

    Fabian Ruiz (7/10):

    Knitted things together well in midfield, even if some of his riskier passes didn't come off. Might feel he should have scored in the first half when Upamecano blocked his close-range effort.

    Rodri (9/10):

    Ran the show in yet another dominant display from the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. Won tackles, maintained the tempo with his passing and dictated everything Spain did well.

    Dani Olmo (9/10):

    Did superbly in tight spaces as he both drove forward with the ball and showcased some delicate touches with his back to goal, most notably to assist the second goal.

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    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Showed intelligence to win the penalty in a moment that encapsulated how he ran Digne ragged throughout. Unfortunate to have his goal disallowed for a tight offside.

    Mikel Oyarzabal (8/10):

    Not always heavily involved, but his penalty was unstoppable while he dropped deep on occasion to create the extra man to spark Spain attacks with some neat touches.

    Alex Baena (6/10):

    Put in a solid shift down the Spain left even if he didn't create much of note in the final third.

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    Subs & Manager

    Ferran Torres (5/10):

    Headed wide when well placed to make it 3-0 after coming on for Oyarzabal.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    His late heroics weren't required here as he came on for Olmo.

    Pedri (6/10):

    Produced a couple of eye-catching dribbles in his short cameo.

    Marcos Llorente (N/A):

    Gave Porro a rest for the final few minutes.

    Nico Williams (N/A):

    Had a couple of bursts down the left after coming on for Baena.

    Luis de la Fuente (9/10):

    His team utterly dominated a side who many believed were the best at the tournament. His players barely put a foot wrong as he again showcased how he can get the best out of some extremely talented footballers.

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