"Sometimes you have to take a step back!" Investor Hasan Ismaik has hinted at the possibility of a forced relegation for TSV 1860 Munich-what on earth is driving him this time?

The club needs more than fresh funding. "It needs a genuine restructuring, clear financial controls, compliance, and a management team that operates according to modern institutional standards—standards long established at successful clubs and companies," the investor stated.
"After all these years, we must be honest and unequivocal: the current situation cannot continue. I am not blaming anyone—not the management, not the fans, not the partner, not even myself. If the Lions had to be rebuilt from scratch, even starting in the lower leagues, that would be no disgrace," said Ismaik.
Unlike in 2017, when a return to the beloved Grünwalder Stadium in Munich's Giesing district reignited fan passion and rebranded 1860 as a cult neighbourhood club, any forced relegation today would struggle to spark optimism among supporters.
Surprisingly, Ismaik's comments ring true on several points. Yet it remains unclear why, at this particular moment, he claims to have little interest in sporting success.
Just over a year ago, the club's then-management and Ismaik nearly fell for what appears to have been a con artist; A previously announced sale of Ismaik's shares to a mysterious investor—which Munich-Giesing fans had already celebrated with fireworks—collapsed at the last minute, and to this day it is unclear whether the suitor even existed.
Since then, Ismaik has made it clear he wants to sell the club as soon as possible. According to SPOX, at least three genuine investor groups have approached him in recent months; among them, a consortium led by former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger and ex-1860 CEO Markus Rejek confirmed talks. No deal was reached, largely because the double-digit million sum on the table failed to meet Ismaik's expectations.
One thing is clear: his shares would not increase in value if the club were to be relegated to the amateur leagues again.