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"Sometimes you have to take a step back!" Investor Hasan Ismaik has hinted at the possibility of a forced relegation for TSV 1860 Munich-leaving supporters to wonder what has prompted his latest intervention

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TSV 1860 Munich is once again teetering on the brink: investor Hasan Ismaik is once again calling for a fresh start for the club – though it seems he isn't particularly concerned about which league this might take place in. What exactly is driving him, however, remains a mystery once again.

Sixty years ago today, TSV 1860 Munich claimed the biggest prize in the club's history: the German championship. Back then, the Lions were the top side in the country, and their stars—Radi Radenkovic, Rudi Brunnenmeier, Peter Grosser, Fredi Heiß and co—outshone even Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller and Sepp Maier.

The club, which recently finished the third-division season in mid-table despite starting as favourites, will honour the surviving championship heroes this evening with a reception at a pub on Munich's Viktualienmarkt.

Yet given the club's recent struggles, few will be in the mood to celebrate.

  • Die Fehde geht weiter: 1860-Investor Ismaik stellt nun Strafanzeige gegen Robert Schäfergetty

    Just hours before the anniversary festivities were due to begin, majority shareholder Hasan Ismaik—who has owned the club for 15 years and, despite (or perhaps because of) despite pouring in more than 80 million euros, has never come close to delivering the Champions League or even Bundesliga success he promised on his arrival. In a social-media post, Ismaik confirmed the worst of the recent rumours, stating that he had indeed terminated a crucial loan—a move his company and local representatives had only recently insisted was off the table.

    Yes, Ismaik has pulled a substantial loan that his company and representatives had only confirmed a few weeks ago.

    As a result, the club now lacks the €2.7 million liquidity proof the DFB demands for a third-tier licence.

    He now indicates that he would prefer to see the club drop back to the fourth-tier Regionalliga rather than fund a ninth promotion campaign to the second division.

    Back to the Regionalliga, because the Lions had already been demoted to the fourth tier after their on-field relegation from the second division in 2016/2017, when Ismaik gave the thumbs-down—or, more precisely, texted the number 4 to a Süddeutsche Zeitung reporter while the club's board was still negotiating with his representatives over how to fund the shortfall.

    As you might suspect, there is a method to the madness at TSV 1860.

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  • Hansa Rostock v TSV 1860 München - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

    Hasan Ismaik leaves the door open for a deal

    Unlike back then, there is still hope that an agreement can be reached before the DFB's deadline expires in early June. "We have presented a new financing model with better terms than before—interest-free and with additional financial support aimed at protecting the club and ensuring its continued presence in the Third Division," Ismaik wrote. "However, this support must be tied to transparency and financial discipline so that we can ensure the funds are used properly."

    He also presented "additional solutions to prevent insolvency and secure long-term stability while protecting the club's and fans' rights. I remain open to dialogue and cooperation in any form that serves the interests of the Löwen. Both financing options only require the e.V.'s approval."

    Despite these overtures, Ismaik himself later dampened expectations, suggesting that he does not fully trust an agreement will materialise.

  • TSV 1860 München v SpVgg Unterhaching - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

    For Hasan Ismaik, "it doesn't matter which league we're in today."

    "We must accept an important truth: the problem cannot be put off from one season to the next simply by taking out new loans," wrote Ismaik. So far, so reasonable. What the Abu Dhabi-based Jordanian did not mention, however, was that in recent years the club's representatives had repeatedly rejected further loans from the investor to boost the budget; on the contrary, it had always been Ismaik's representatives who had sought an increase in order to buy sporting success.

    Now, however, the investor—never a favourite among Lions supporters—has done a U-turn: "Sometimes you have to take a step back to build a solid, stable future. If that means rebuilding the club from the ground up, we must do it with courage and realism."

    For him, it is "not decisive which league we play in today, but that we build a club capable of making a strong comeback and enduring for many years to come".

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  • TSV 1860 München v MSV Duisburg - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

    TSV 1860: Just over a year ago, Ismaik and the Lions narrowly avoided falling for a suspected fraudster.

    The club needs more than fresh funding. "It needs genuine restructuring, clear financial controls, compliance, and a management team that adheres to modern institutional standards—as successful clubs and companies have long done," the investor stated.

    "After all these years, we must be honest and unequivocal: the current situation cannot continue. I am not blaming anyone—not the management, not the fans, not the partner, not even myself. If the Lions had to be rebuilt from scratch, even starting in the lower leagues, that would be no disgrace," said Ismaik.

    Unlike in 2017, when fans felt optimistic after a return to the beloved Grünwalder Stadium in Munich's Giesing district, a forced relegation today would offer little hope. Back then, the club had reinvented itself as a cult neighbourhood side; now, such sentiment is absent.

    On this occasion, his remarks sound unusually sensible, even reasonable. Yet it remains unclear why Ismaik has chosen this moment to declare that on-field success is suddenly unimportant to him.

    Just over a year ago, the club's then-management and Ismaik nearly fell for what appears to have been a con artist; A previously announced sale of Ismaik's shares to a mysterious investor—which Lions fans in Munich-Giesing had already celebrated with fireworks—collapsed at the last minute, and to this day it is unclear whether the suitor even existed.

    Since then, Ismaik has made it clear he wants to sell the club as soon as possible. According to SPOX, at least three genuine investor groups have approached him in recent months; among them, a consortium led by former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger and ex-1860 CEO Markus Rejek confirmed talks. No deal was reached, largely because the double-digit million sum on the table was deemed too low by Ismaik.

    One thing is clear: his shares would not increase in value if the club were to be relegated to the amateur leagues again.