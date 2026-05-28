"Sometimes you have to take a step back!" Investor Hasan Ismaik has hinted at the possibility of a forced relegation for TSV 1860 Munich-leaving supporters to wonder what has prompted his latest intervention

The club needs more than fresh funding. "It needs genuine restructuring, clear financial controls, compliance, and a management team that adheres to modern institutional standards—as successful clubs and companies have long done," the investor stated.
"After all these years, we must be honest and unequivocal: the current situation cannot continue. I am not blaming anyone—not the management, not the fans, not the partner, not even myself. If the Lions had to be rebuilt from scratch, even starting in the lower leagues, that would be no disgrace," said Ismaik.
Unlike in 2017, when fans felt optimistic after a return to the beloved Grünwalder Stadium in Munich's Giesing district, a forced relegation today would offer little hope. Back then, the club had reinvented itself as a cult neighbourhood side; now, such sentiment is absent.
On this occasion, his remarks sound unusually sensible, even reasonable. Yet it remains unclear why Ismaik has chosen this moment to declare that on-field success is suddenly unimportant to him.
Just over a year ago, the club's then-management and Ismaik nearly fell for what appears to have been a con artist; A previously announced sale of Ismaik's shares to a mysterious investor—which Lions fans in Munich-Giesing had already celebrated with fireworks—collapsed at the last minute, and to this day it is unclear whether the suitor even existed.
Since then, Ismaik has made it clear he wants to sell the club as soon as possible. According to SPOX, at least three genuine investor groups have approached him in recent months; among them, a consortium led by former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger and ex-1860 CEO Markus Rejek confirmed talks. No deal was reached, largely because the double-digit million sum on the table was deemed too low by Ismaik.
One thing is clear: his shares would not increase in value if the club were to be relegated to the amateur leagues again.