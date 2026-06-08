"Sometimes I worry that it's all a sham": Could a former Bundesliga striker be weaving a surprising fairy tale following a series of embarrassing defeats at the 2026 World Cup?

The second group in Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup squad comprises "veteran players in their thirties who lead the way", explains Barbarez. One is former Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac (32, Atalanta Bergamo), who, alongside Dzeko, is one of only two survivors from the 2014 squad. Goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj (30), who is departing 2. Bundesliga bound FC St. Pauli, has been the undisputed number one since Barbarez took charge. Barbarez also persuaded former Hertha BSC defender Ivan Sunjic (29, Pafos FC)—who had made a single appearance for Croatia as recently as 2017—to switch allegiances and don the Bosnian shirt. The anchoring midfielder played a key role in securing qualification, providing defensive solidity.
Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic, who usually partners Dzeko up front, is another key figure in this cohort. "It's as if Germany were to win the World Cup," the 28-year-old told Sport Bild about Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup qualification. "Lots of people come up to you and thank you for bringing a sense of joy to the country." Demirovic, born and raised in Hamburg, could have played for Germany but chose Bosnia as early as the U16 level.
"I did it for my grandad. We always visited him on holiday; he was the proudest and told everyone I played for HSV. He has since passed away, but I am very happy to be going to the World Cup for him and the whole family, who suffered so much," Demirovic emphasised. Between 1992 and 1995, the country endured a brutal war. "People suffered enormously; in some places they still have almost nothing and are happy just to afford a cup of coffee a day," the Stuttgart forward explained. "Then we come along and give them the World Cup. That makes it even more special."
The nation's history also shaped Barbarez's life. "I was more or less forced to flee," he told 11Freunde, recalling the winter of 1991/92. Shortly before the Bosnian War erupted, his father had sent the then 20-year-old from his hometown of Mostar to Hanover, ostensibly to visit his uncle Mujo. He longed to go home, but the conflict forced him to stay in Germany. After impressing at a trial with Hannover 96, he built a career in the country.
Via Hannover 96 and Union Berlin, he jumped to the Bundesliga with Hansa Rostock, where his form drew the attention of then Germany coach Berti Vogts, who considered naturalising him. "If I'd called Berti Vogts back then, I might well have become a multiple World Cup and European Championship player." But I never considered it, because I always wanted to play for the country where I was born," Barbarez explained.
Kerim Alajbegovic shares that conviction. The Cologne-born forward, who rose through the youth ranks at 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen, has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina since U15 level, and Barbarez guided the talented attacker into his senior debut last September.
Alajbegovic now captains the third generation of Barbarez's World Cup squad, a group the coach is clearly proud of: "Lots of lads aged 19, 20, 21. We're almost the youngest team at this World Cup. I really like that," he stresses. Alajbegovic is only 18, but his standout campaign with RB Salzburg has already attracted interest from several top European clubs. A strong World Cup could raise his profile further, and his bold displays in the qualifiers showed exactly what he can contribute.
Often introduced as a substitute, he repeatedly unsettled defences with his dribbling and creative flair. In November, during the crucial 3-1 win over Romania, Barbarez introduced Alajbegovic at the start of the second half with the score at 0-1, and the youngster helped Bosnia pile on pressure and ultimately flip the result. In the play-off semi-final against Wales at the end of March, for example, Alajbegovic delivered the corner that Dzeko headed into the net to make it 1-1 shortly before the end of normal time.