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Oliver Maywurm

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"Sometimes I worry that it's all a sham": Could a former Bundesliga striker be weaving a surprising fairy tale following a series of embarrassing defeats at the 2026 World Cup?

World Cup
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Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
S. Barbarez
K. Alajbegovic

Despite Bosnian football's bleak state at the time, Sergej Barbarez boldly accepted the national-team manager role—his first coaching assignment. That courage has paid off and could now culminate in a World Cup fairy tale.

"That first match, when the national anthem plays – that will be my moment. Those three seconds will be mine," Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez told Sky, looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup.

In a surprising and highly emotional twist, Barbarez's side clinched their World Cup berth at the end of March by beating favourites Italy in the play-off final, sending the Azzurri tumbling into the valley of tears. The image of young attacking midfielder Esmir Bajraktarevic holding his shirt aloft in the cauldron of Zenica, as fans erupted after the decisive penalty, will remain etched in Bosnian football history.

That triumph echoes the feat of the so-called golden generation—Miralem Pjanic, Zvjezdan Misimovic, Edin Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic—who carried the Balkan nation of just over three million to its first and, to date, only World Cup appearance in Brazil 2014. Bajraktarevic and his teammates will soon follow in those idols' footsteps—and the ageless Dzeko, now 40, remains very much at the heart of the action.

  • To grasp just how significant Bosnia's participation in the 2026 World Cup is—both emotionally and in sporting terms—it is essential to look back to the period before Barbarez. "Over the past ten years, things have gone from bad to worse. I'll put it bluntly: a normal person wouldn't have taken this job," the former Bundesliga striker (330 appearances for Rostock, BVB, HSV and Bayer Leverkusen) told kicker in October 2024.

    After the high point of 2014, Bosnia and Herzegovina gradually drifted away from qualifying for another major tournament. The nadir came during the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, when three managers were sacked in roughly 15 months.

    Having already suffered a resounding failure in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Faruk Hadzibegic was brought in at the start of 2023 to turn things around. After just four matches and three defeats, the experienced coach was already gone; a 2-0 home defeat to Luxembourg in June 2023 sealed his swift exit. Hadzibegic's 170-day spell was brief, but his successor, Meho Kodro, lasted only 49 days and two matches: a scrappy 2-1 win over Liechtenstein and a 0-1 loss in Iceland.

    By that point, qualifying directly for Euro 2024 was already a fading prospect. Nevertheless, Kodro's successor, Savo Milosevic, sounded upbeat when he took charge at the end of September 2023: "I firmly believe that this team can reach the European Championship. It has enough quality to be there." With the former Yugoslavia international striker—who shared the top-scorer honour at Euro 2000 with Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert—the long-awaited rebuild was finally expected to succeed. Instead, the slide continued.

    His 2-0 win over minnows Liechtenstein in his debut remained his sole victory. A 0-5 thrashing by Portugal, a 1-4 reversal in Luxembourg and a 1-2 loss to Slovakia left the team with only nine points from ten matches, above only Liechtenstein and well adrift of Luxembourg in the group. Only a 1–2 semi-final loss to Ukraine in the spring of 2024 ended his tenure.

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  • FBL-WC-EUR-2026-QUALIFIERS-WAL-BIHAFP

    Despite going a year without a win, the Bosnian Football Association deliberately stayed patient with Sergej Barbarez.

    To cut a long story short: when Barbarez signed his contract as the new national coach in mid-April 2024, Bosnian football was in a right state. Bringing in the former striker as a saviour seemed like an obvious choice at first glance; after all, Barbarez is one of the best Bosnian strikers of all time. During the 2000s he was part of the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad that narrowly missed qualifying for a major tournament, thereby paving the way for the 2014 World Cup adventure in Brazil.

    Nevertheless, his appointment took many by surprise, given that the then 52-year-old had never previously worked as a coach. "I've been waiting for this chance for so long," Barbarez told kicker. After hanging up his boots in 2008, he briefly sat on the supervisory board of his former club HSV (January 2009 to May 2010) and popped up as a TV pundit from time to time. He claims to have held two previous discussions about the job, but when neither materialised he walked away from football and pursued poker and other interests.

    Yet his appointment came out of the blue, given that the then 52-year-old had never previously worked as a coach. "I've been waiting for this chance for a long time," Barbarez told kicker. After hanging up his boots in 2008, he briefly served on the HSV board (January 2009–May 2010) and occasionally appeared as a TV pundit. He claims to have held two earlier talks about the national-team job, but when those failed, he spent roughly 16 years away from the game, building a career as a professional poker player instead. Now he is suddenly Bosnia-Herzegovina's national coach, tasked with reversing years of decline. Crucially, after six different coaches in the previous five years, the Bosnian Football Association has committed to a long-term project with Barbarez from the start. The new man on the touchline was given a four-year contract running until spring 2028, with the stated goal being qualification for Euro 2028. The World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada was "of course also a dream", said Barbarez, but he emphasised: "We want to get there, but we're being realistic. We're following a long-term plan."

    Barbarez was explicitly given the time to rebuild – and the promise was no empty gesture: "We've inspired new lads, tried many things, taken big risks. I don't think there's another case like ours in football," the former Bundesliga star told Transfermarkt. "Here comes someone who's never coached a team before. I always like to mention my first five games – four of them were away. And to top it off, we faced Germany. That was brutal."

    Early results were poor: friendlies against England and Italy were lost as expected, and in the Nations League Bosnia suffered heavy defeats by the Netherlands (2-5) and Germany (0-7). Throughout 2024 Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to record a single win, yet under Barbarez there were a couple of encouraging performances: a valiant 1-2 home defeat to Germany in the Nations League, followed a month later by a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

    It took nearly a year, but Barbarez finally tasted victory in late March 2025. The surprise 1-0 win in Romania launched their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and immediately put them on course for a potential second World Cup appearance.

    They even came close to finishing top of the group and securing a direct World Cup berth. On the final matchday Bosnia-Herzegovina led 1-0 in Austria for long spells; a win would have seen Barbarez's side overtake the hosts. True to the coach's principles, the Bosnians defended their slender advantage with selfless determination until the 77th minute, when Michael Gregoritsch's equaliser denied them top spot.

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup: Edin Dzeko must be more than a figurehead.

    Barbarez has driven Bosnia's resurgence by emphasising three pillars: identity, mentality and emotion. "At the start, we really had to clear the decks," the 54-year-old told Transfermarkt, explaining why emotion trumps tactics for him: "I always ask my lads if they know why I've been successful in my career. Because I loved that bloody ball and I still love it. And when you love something, the right path comes to you."

    To implement this philosophy, he has assembled a large coaching staff of like-minded individuals. "Seven of the eleven have played together at the highest level as former internationals," explained the former HSV star, whose assistants include Zlatan Bajramovic (Freiburg, Schalke, Frankfurt) and Mirko Hrgovic (VfL Wolfsburg). Former Bosnian international goalkeeper Kenan Hasagic was drafted in as goalkeeping coach, while Emir Spahic—a veteran of Leverkusen and HSV and a pillar of the 2014 World Cup golden generation—was named technical director.

    "The talk is about the small details you pass on to players, about how they should behave in certain situations. Our experience as international players is crucial, because football may change, but the emotions stay the same: you always give everything for your country." Barbarez has split his World Cup squad, which kicks off on Thursday, into three groups.

    The first 'group' is actually a solo: Edin Dzeko. Yet 'just' hardly applies. The star striker, with nearly 150 caps, provided the assist for the decisive 1-0 win in Lithuania in October 2013 that sealed Bosnia's first World Cup berth. He remains a figurehead and role model. "It's something special for an 18-year-old when he sees Edin Dzeko for the first time, because he was his idol and suddenly he's sharing the dressing room with him," Barbarez told Transfermarkt, emphasising the striker's emotional value, and added to Sky: "Sometimes he can make a huge difference with just a few words. The lads listen to him. That's important."

    Fresh from helping Schalke 04 secure promotion to the Bundesliga, Dzeko remains a key figure on the pitch—when his body cooperates. A recent shoulder injury sidelined him during the club's decisive promotion run, so full fitness is essential. "If he's 100 per cent fit, there's no need to ease him back in," Barbarez said recently. "We're lucky to have a match every six days; that gives plenty of time to recover, and modern science offers many ways to refresh tired players." He also lets his star "have a say in what he wants and how long it takes," Barbarez adds.

    When fit, he is a fixture in Bosnia's attack: in seven regular qualifiers he scored five goals. In the play-off semi-final against Wales, his 86th-minute equaliser forced extra time; in the final against Italy, he teed up Haris Tabakovic's equaliser. Despite his advancing years, Dzeko remains indispensable to Bosnia.

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  • Bosnia and Herzegovina's forward #09 Ermedin Demirovic (L) celebratesGetty Images

    Bosnia and Herzegovina have qualified. As one observer put it, "It's like Germany winning the World Cup."

    The second group in Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup squad comprises "veteran players in their thirties who lead the way", explains Barbarez. One is former Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac (32, Atalanta Bergamo), who, alongside Dzeko, is one of only two survivors from the 2014 squad. Goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj (30), who is departing 2. Bundesliga bound FC St. Pauli, has been the undisputed number one since Barbarez took charge. Barbarez also persuaded former Hertha BSC defender Ivan Sunjic (29, Pafos FC)—who had made a single appearance for Croatia as recently as 2017—to switch allegiances and don the Bosnian shirt. The anchoring midfielder played a key role in securing qualification, providing defensive solidity.

    Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic, who usually partners Dzeko up front, is another key figure in this cohort. "It's as if Germany were to win the World Cup," the 28-year-old told Sport Bild about Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup qualification. "Lots of people come up to you and thank you for bringing a sense of joy to the country." Demirovic, born and raised in Hamburg, could have played for Germany but chose Bosnia as early as the U16 level.

    "I did it for my grandad. We always visited him on holiday; he was the proudest and told everyone I played for HSV. He has since passed away, but I am very happy to be going to the World Cup for him and the whole family, who suffered so much," Demirovic emphasised. Between 1992 and 1995, the country endured a brutal war. "People suffered enormously; in some places they still have almost nothing and are happy just to afford a cup of coffee a day," the Stuttgart forward explained. "Then we come along and give them the World Cup. That makes it even more special."

    The nation's history also shaped Barbarez's life. "I was more or less forced to flee," he told 11Freunde, recalling the winter of 1991/92. Shortly before the Bosnian War erupted, his father had sent the then 20-year-old from his hometown of Mostar to Hanover, ostensibly to visit his uncle Mujo. He longed to go home, but the conflict forced him to stay in Germany. After impressing at a trial with Hannover 96, he built a career in the country.

    Via Hannover 96 and Union Berlin, he jumped to the Bundesliga with Hansa Rostock, where his form drew the attention of then Germany coach Berti Vogts, who considered naturalising him. "If I'd called Berti Vogts back then, I might well have become a multiple World Cup and European Championship player." But I never considered it, because I always wanted to play for the country where I was born," Barbarez explained.

    Kerim Alajbegovic shares that conviction. The Cologne-born forward, who rose through the youth ranks at 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen, has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina since U15 level, and Barbarez guided the talented attacker into his senior debut last September.

    Alajbegovic now captains the third generation of Barbarez's World Cup squad, a group the coach is clearly proud of: "Lots of lads aged 19, 20, 21. We're almost the youngest team at this World Cup. I really like that," he stresses. Alajbegovic is only 18, but his standout campaign with RB Salzburg has already attracted interest from several top European clubs. A strong World Cup could raise his profile further, and his bold displays in the qualifiers showed exactly what he can contribute.

    Often introduced as a substitute, he repeatedly unsettled defences with his dribbling and creative flair. In November, during the crucial 3-1 win over Romania, Barbarez introduced Alajbegovic at the start of the second half with the score at 0-1, and the youngster helped Bosnia pile on pressure and ultimately flip the result. In the play-off semi-final against Wales at the end of March, for example, Alajbegovic delivered the corner that Dzeko headed into the net to make it 1-1 shortly before the end of normal time.

  • Barbarez Alajbegovic Bosnia 2026Getty

    What can Bosnia and Herzegovina achieve at the World Cup? "Let's have a great summer."

    "He's absolutely brilliant. To have that kind of self-belief at 18 is incredible. Sometimes I'm almost afraid it's all a sham – but the lads really live it," enthuses Barbarez. Leverkusen have activated his buy-back clause, so Alajbegovic is returning to Bayer after a year in Salzburg. He is poised to become both a rising star on the biggest stage and one of the breakthrough players of the upcoming Bundesliga season. "I told him one thing: choose a club where you'll get minutes. That's important for us, but above all for his development. He's only 18; we joke that he can still play at the highest level for another 15 years," Barbarez stresses, underlining Alajbegovic's need for game time.

    Coach Barbarez also has Esmir Bajraktarevic, the 21-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger who scored the decisive penalty against Italy. Bajraktarevic shares Alajbegovic's cheeky, technically gifted style and their combined pace and drive could give Bosnia & Herzegovina a potent wide attack. For Bajraktarevic, the World Cup is particularly special because he was born and raised in the USA. He turned professional with MLS club New England Revolution and, in early 2024, even made a senior international appearance for the United States.

    Because he had not yet featured for the senior United States team, a switch was still possible, and within months Barbarez convinced Bajraktarevic to represent his ancestral homeland. The same persuasion was not needed for Tarik Muharemovic, who grew up in Austria and had already played for Bosnia and Herzegovina at U19 level. Barbarez drafted the 23-year-old from Sassuolo into the senior squad in the summer of 2024, and he is now indispensable at the heart of defence. A multi-million-euro move could follow the World Cup, with Inter Milan reportedly leading the chase for his signature.

    What can Muharemovic and his teammates achieve in the tournament? With two veterans from the 2014 squad—Dzeko and Kolasinac—still on board, Bosnia-Herzegovina can draw on that experience. Back in 2014, the Bosnians believed they could finish second behind Lionel Messi's Argentina and reach the knockout stage. Their tournament began with a creditable 1-2 loss to the eventual runners-up, but the subsequent 0-1 defeat to Nigeria ended their hopes before the final group game, a 3-1 win over Iran that proved irrelevant.

    This time, with a bit more luck and the added tournament experience of Dzeko and Kolasinac, the outcome should be better. "The only thing I was missing was playing in a tournament. Now I'm here as a coach, and that makes me very proud," Barbarez emphasised. As in 2014, the group looks manageable on paper: Switzerland are the favourites to top Group B, with Qatar the clear underdogs – leaving a potential battle for second place between co-hosts Canada, who have home advantage, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    "It's hard to talk about results in advance," says Barbarez, keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to assessing his team's World Cup prospects. "But we can talk about emotions," he adds, staying true to his credo of prioritising feeling over everything else: "I've told our whole nation: let's have a wonderful summer. We'll carry your voice to America. Many will come to America, and we will hear them. I want to make people proud. I want to put a smile on their faces."

  • The Bosnia and Herzegovina squad for the 2026 World Cup


    GOAL

    Nikola Vasilj (FC St. Pauli), Martin Zlomislic (HNK Rijeka), Mladen Jurkas (FK Borac Banja Luka)

    DEFENCE

    Tarik Muharemovic (US Sassuolo), Nidal Celik (RC Lens), Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta Bergamo), Stjepan Radeljic (HNK Rijeka), Nikola Katic (FC Schalke 04), Nihad Mujakic (Gaziantep FK), Dennis Hadzikadunic (Sampdoria Genoa), Amar Dedic (Benfica Lisbon)

    MIDFIELD

    Amir Hadziahmetovic (Hull City), Benjamin Tahirovic (Brøndby Copenhagen), Ivan Sunjic (Pafos FC), Dzenis Burnic (Karlsruher SC), Armin Gigovic (Young Boys Bern), Ivan Basic (FC Astana), Amar Memic (Viktoria Plzeň), Ermin Mahmic (Slovan Liberec)

    FORWARDS

    Kerim Alajbegovic (RB Salzburg), Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV Eindhoven), Ermedin Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart), Haris Tabakovic (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jovo Lukic (Universitatea Cluj), Samed Bazdar (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Edin Dzeko (FC Schalke 04)


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