To cut a long story short: when Barbarez signed his contract as the new national coach in mid-April 2024, Bosnian football was in a right state. Bringing in the former striker as a saviour seemed an obvious choice at first glance; after all, Barbarez is one of the best Bosnian strikers of all time. During the 2000s he was part of the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad that narrowly missed qualifying for major tournaments, laying the groundwork for the nation's eventual 2014 World Cup appearance in Brazil.

Yet his appointment still came out of the blue, given that the then 52-year-old had never previously worked as a coach. "I've been waiting for this chance for so long," Barbarez told kicker. After hanging up his boots in 2008, he briefly sat on the supervisory board of his former club HSV (January 2009 to May 2010) and popped up occasionally as a TV pundit. He claims there were two previous discussions about the job, but when neither materialised he stepped away from football for almost 16 years, even pursuing a career as a poker player.

Yet his appointment came out of the blue, given that the then-52-year-old had never previously worked as a coach. "I've been waiting for this chance for a long time," Barbarez told kicker. After hanging up his boots in 2008, he briefly served on Hamburg SV's supervisory board (January 2009 to May 2010) and occasionally appeared as a TV pundit. He claims to have held talks about the national job twice before, but when those discussions failed to materialise into an offer, he spent the subsequent 16 years largely away from the game, instead building a career as a professional poker player. And then, suddenly: national coach of his home country. His mission is to reverse years of decline and return Bosnia to success. A crucial point: having cycled through six coaches in the previous five years, the Bosnian Football Association made a conscious decision to commit to the long term with Barbarez from the outset. He signed a four-year deal running until spring 2028, with Euro 2028 qualification as the clear target. The 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada is "also a dream", Barbarez said, "but we're being realistic. We're following a long-term plan."

Barbarez was explicitly given the time to rebuild – and it was no empty promise: "We've inspired new lads, tried many things, taken big risks. I don't think there's another case like ours in football," the former Bundesliga star told Transfermarkt. "Here comes someone who's never coached a team before. I always like to mention my first five games – four of them were away. And to top it off, we faced Germany. That was brutal."

His early results were poor: friendlies against England and Italy were lost as expected, and in the Nations League Bosnia suffered heavy defeats by the Netherlands (2-5) and Germany (0-7). Throughout 2024 Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to record a single win, yet under Barbarez there were a couple of encouraging performances: a valiant 1-2 home defeat to Germany in the Nations League, followed by a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands the following month.

It took nearly a year, but Barbarez finally tasted victory in late March 2025. The surprise 1-0 win in Romania launched their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and immediately put them on course for a potential second-place finish behind favourites Austria.

They even came close to finishing top of the group and securing a direct World Cup berth. On the final matchday, Bosnia and Herzegovina led 1-0 in Austria for most of the game; a win would have seen Barbarez's side leapfrog the hosts. True to the coach's principles, the Bosnians protected their slender advantage with determined, selfless defending until the 77th minute, when Michael Gregoritsch's equaliser denied them top spot.