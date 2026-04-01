Slott: Much of the credit for Liverpool’s performance goes to Salah… and that’s exactly what he deserves

Dutch manager Arne Slot, Liverpool’s head coach, has praised Egyptian star Mohamed Salah for his exceptional career with the Reds, following the player’s announcement that he will be leaving the club at the end of the current season.

"Mo Salah" announced his official departure from the Reds at the end of the current 2025–2026 season, bringing to a close an exceptional nine-year spell at Anfield.

The announcement came via an emotional video posted by Salah on his official social media accounts, coinciding with an official statement from the club confirming that an agreement had been reached allowing the Egyptian forward to leave the team as a free agent this summer, despite his contract running until the summer of 2027.

Salah, 33, described this season as the first part of his farewell, expressing his deep gratitude to the club, the city and the fans who have become an integral part of his life.

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