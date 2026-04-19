Sky Sports forced to apologise for X-rated Erling Haaland outburst as Man City star compares Bernardo Silva to Ballon d'Or winner after Arsenal victory

Recalling a specific defensive sequence, Haaland turned to the Portuguese international and said: "I remember that cross, I told him after. You were like f*cking Cannavaro." The comparison to the legendary Italian Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro was high praise, but the delivery caught interviewer Patrick Davidson off guard. Davidson immediately intervened, telling the forward: "Erling, language please."

Showing his trademark charismatic defiance, Haaland replied: "Come on, we've all been swearing in our lives. I just told him he was like Cannavaro. Today, Bernie, I'm not going to make it emotional in here but you were really good."



