‘Simply the perfect footballer’ - Lionel Messi leaves Frenkie de Jong in awe as current Barcelona star reflects on ‘special’ experience of playing alongside the GOAT

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS following the Netherlands' victory against Sweden at the World Cup, De Jong reflected on his journey. The national side sit top of Group F with four points after drawing 2-2 against Japan and beating Sweden 5-1.

Despite the immense pressure, the midfielder insists his profound passion remains unchanged. "It's still my hobby, even though it's my job," he explained. "I enjoy just playing football so much and I can really immerse myself in it completely, and I feel so much pleasure. Of course, there's a lot more at stake compared to just playing football with your friends in a playground. But the feeling once you start playing football is still almost the same."