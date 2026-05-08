"You're simply the best shooter in Europe right now. You've helped the German national team win the World Cup and European Championship. Your hard work has paid off," said Schröder in a video message posted on Instagram to his national team-mate.
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"Simply the best shooter in Europe!" NBA star Dennis Schröder lauds German basketball hero after major honour
"I've seen just how hard you work over the last few years. Your commitment is incredible: first and foremost to the national team, but also to raising the profile of basketball in Germany," said Schröder of the Bayern Munich guard. Obst had learnt of the honour just a few hours earlier on Thursday evening. The result of the vote had been announced on the sidelines of Munich's 86-78 away win against Ludwigsburg.
- AFP
Andi Obst, the first German MVP in over 20 years, says: "It means a great deal to me."
"This award is truly special and means a great deal to me," Obst said of his historic achievement: becoming the first German in over 20 years to win the MVP trophy. Still in the Ludwigsburg arena, he received messages from loved ones. His grandparents appeared on the video screen.
"Their video message really moved me," Obst said. Amid the celebrations, he quickly shifted focus to the German championship play-offs, which start on 16 May. "Right now, the only thing that matters is winning another title this year. If we do, Grandma and Grandpa have promised to treat the whole team to rhubarb cake."
Obst will collect his MVP trophy before Sunday's regular-season finale against EWE Baskets Oldenburg (4:30 pm/Dyn).