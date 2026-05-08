"Simply the best shooter in Europe!" NBA star Dennis Schröder lauds German basketball hero after major honour

"This award is truly special and means a great deal to me," Obst said of his historic achievement: becoming the first German in over 20 years to win the MVP trophy. Still in the Ludwigsburg arena, he received messages from loved ones. His grandparents appeared on the video screen.

"Their video message really moved me," Obst said. Amid the celebrations, he quickly shifted focus to the German championship play-offs, which start on 16 May. "Right now, the only thing that matters is winning another title this year. If we do, Grandma and Grandpa have promised to treat the whole team to rhubarb cake."

Obst will collect his MVP trophy before Sunday's regular-season finale against EWE Baskets Oldenburg (4:30 pm/Dyn).