Sigh of relief at FC Schalke 04: Edin Dzeo’s swift return makes promotion to the Bundesliga “extremely realistic.”

However, when they face third-placed Elversberg, Dzeko will be joined on the sidelines by his injured compatriot Nikola Katic and captain Kenan Karaman, who picked up his fifth yellow card against KSC. “Despite several absences, we still have two or three very good options,” Muslic said. “What has made us incredibly strong over the last few weeks and months is that we can cope with a great many absences.”

Despite the absences, Muslic insists his side are ready for a “cracker” against “an absolute top-class side”. “What Elversberg have achieved this season is outstanding,” the Schalke coach added.