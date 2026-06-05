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Should FC Bayern Munich be worried now? Transfer announcement by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez appears to concern an FCB star

Bundesliga
Transfers
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
M. Olise

Florentino Pérez has announced a €150 million transfer at Real Madrid. Despite the president's denial, reports indicate that the deal is for Michael Olise of FC Bayern Munich.

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has publicly ruled out signing the Bayern Munich star, yet the club is quietly preparing a €175 million bid.

  • The plan is unlikely to materialise in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, shut the door on suitors in April, stating: "No, quite simply: no. We have a long-term project, and Michael is very happy here."

    Olise, whose contract at Säbener Straße is firmly secured for the long term, is reportedly not currently contemplating a change of scenery, let alone a move to the Spanish capital.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Eberl confirms: No release clause for Olise

    Last October, Eberl denied that there was a release clause in Olise's contract. In an interview with 11Freunde, when asked whether the German record champions were falling behind their international rivals in transfer matters, he explained: "What's being overlooked in this discussion is that, in Michael Olise, we've signed a professional from Crystal Palace who has a contract with us until 2029 – with no release clause – and is on his way to becoming one of the world's best players."

    Previously, there had been growing speculation that the 24-year-old Frenchman could be bought out of his Säbener Straße deal, which runs until 2029. When asked about this at the end of August, sporting director Christopher Freund replied cryptically: "As a matter of principle, we never discuss the contents of contracts."

  • Perez announces a major transfer for Real Madrid

    Perez had already announced that Real would table a 150 million euro bid for a "superstar on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo", stressing that the deal was an urgent priority. 

    Perez explained: "On Tuesday, I will table a substantial offer to a leading Champions League club for a player who would deliver the biggest transfer in Madrid's history. At least €150 million."


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  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Olise at Bayern: 53 goal contributions in 52 games

    Perez has rubbished claims by rival candidate Enrique Riquelme, who boasted of a done deal for the star striker. Besides ruling out a move for Erling Haaland, Perez also dismissed links to Olise, Jeremy Doku and Harry Kane. Any transfer involving arch-rivals FC Barcelona is likewise off the agenda.

    Olise joined from Crystal Palace for €53 million last summer and was the only new signing to make an immediate impact, recording 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

  • Real Madrid's record transfers

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Jude BellinghamMidfieldBorussia Dortmund2023€127 million
    Eden HazardMidfieldChelsea FC2019€120.8m
    Gareth BaleForwardTottenham Hotspur2013€101 million
    Cristiano RonaldoAttackManchester United2009€94 million
    Aurelien TchouameniMidfieldAS Monaco2022€80 million
    Zinedine ZidaneMidfieldJuventus2001€77.5m
    James RodríguezMidfieldAS Monaco2014€75 million
    KakáMidfieldAC Milan2009€67m
    Luka JovicForwardEintracht Frankfurt2019€63 million
    Dean HuijsenDefenceAFC Bournemouth2024€62.5m