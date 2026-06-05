According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has publicly ruled out signing the Bayern Munich star, yet the club is quietly preparing a €175 million bid.
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Should FC Bayern Munich be worried now? Transfer announcement by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez appears to concern an FCB star
The plan is unlikely to materialise in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, shut the door on suitors in April, stating: "No, quite simply: no. We have a long-term project, and Michael is very happy here."
Olise, whose contract at Säbener Straße is firmly secured for the long term, is reportedly not currently contemplating a change of scenery, let alone a move to the Spanish capital.
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Eberl confirms: No release clause for Olise
Last October, Eberl denied that there was a release clause in Olise's contract. In an interview with 11Freunde, when asked whether the German record champions were falling behind their international rivals in transfer matters, he explained: "What's being overlooked in this discussion is that, in Michael Olise, we've signed a professional from Crystal Palace who has a contract with us until 2029 – with no release clause – and is on his way to becoming one of the world's best players."
Previously, there had been growing speculation that the 24-year-old Frenchman could be bought out of his Säbener Straße deal, which runs until 2029. When asked about this at the end of August, sporting director Christopher Freund replied cryptically: "As a matter of principle, we never discuss the contents of contracts."
Perez announces a major transfer for Real Madrid
Perez had already announced that Real would table a 150 million euro bid for a "superstar on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo", stressing that the deal was an urgent priority.
Perez explained: "On Tuesday, I will table a substantial offer to a leading Champions League club for a player who would deliver the biggest transfer in Madrid's history. At least €150 million."
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Olise at Bayern: 53 goal contributions in 52 games
Perez has rubbished claims by rival candidate Enrique Riquelme, who boasted of a done deal for the star striker. Besides ruling out a move for Erling Haaland, Perez also dismissed links to Olise, Jeremy Doku and Harry Kane. Any transfer involving arch-rivals FC Barcelona is likewise off the agenda.
Olise joined from Crystal Palace for €53 million last summer and was the only new signing to make an immediate impact, recording 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.
Real Madrid's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Jude Bellingham Midfield Borussia Dortmund 2023 €127 million Eden Hazard Midfield Chelsea FC 2019 €120.8m Gareth Bale Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2013 €101 million Cristiano Ronaldo Attack Manchester United 2009 €94 million Aurelien Tchouameni Midfield AS Monaco 2022 €80 million Zinedine Zidane Midfield Juventus 2001 €77.5m James Rodríguez Midfield AS Monaco 2014 €75 million Kaká Midfield AC Milan 2009 €67m Luka Jovic Forward Eintracht Frankfurt 2019 €63 million Dean Huijsen Defence AFC Bournemouth 2024 €62.5m