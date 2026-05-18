Tabakovic enjoyed an outstanding season. Despite Borussia Mönchengladbach's relegation fears, he scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 35 competitive outings. In the World Cup qualifiers, Tabakovic added four goals, including the crucial equaliser in the 1-1 play-off final draw with Italy.

A lengthy spell on the sidelines, however, could disrupt his plans. Tabakovic is merely on loan at Gladbach; his parent club remains TSG Hoffenheim, where he is under contract until 2027.

Whether he has a future with the Europa League side remains to be seen. "It was a very good decision to go with the one-year loan. We had a good chat in July. Haris wanted more playing time, and he's done brilliantly at Mönchengladbach," said Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker after the thrashing against Gladbach, adding: "He'll be coming back now. We'll see after the World Cup. We'll have more games next season, and Haris is a player who brings qualities we don't currently have in the squad. At the same time, he'll be entering the final year of his contract this summer, so we have to weigh everything up."

His form has reportedly attracted interest from other Bundesliga clubs, with VfL Wolfsburg—should they beat SC Paderborn in the relegation play-off and stay up—linked as a suitor.