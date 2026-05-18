According to Klix.ba, a well-known news website in his home country, the Borussia Mönchengladbach striker suffered a broken ankle during the final matchday of the Bundesliga against TSG Hoffenheim.
Translated by
Shocking news just before the World Cup: Bundesliga star thought to have suffered a serious injury
As a result, the 31-year-old may require surgery that would sideline him for three to six months. If the diagnosis is confirmed, his World Cup dream will be over.
Tabakovic twisted his left ankle in the 72nd minute. "We had to take him off due to injury. We're still hoping it isn't too serious and that it doesn't jeopardise his World Cup," said manager Eugen Polanski afterwards.
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Tabakovic enjoyed an outstanding season, yet his future remains uncertain.
Tabakovic enjoyed an outstanding season. Despite Borussia Mönchengladbach's relegation fears, he scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 35 competitive outings. In the World Cup qualifiers, Tabakovic added four goals, including the crucial equaliser in the 1-1 play-off final draw with Italy.
A lengthy spell on the sidelines, however, could disrupt his plans. Tabakovic is merely on loan at Gladbach; his parent club remains TSG Hoffenheim, where he is under contract until 2027.
Whether he has a future with the Europa League side remains to be seen. "It was a very good decision to go with the one-year loan. We had a good chat in July. Haris wanted more playing time, and he's done brilliantly at Mönchengladbach," said Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker after the thrashing against Gladbach, adding: "He'll be coming back now. We'll see after the World Cup. We'll have more games next season, and Haris is a player who brings qualities we don't currently have in the squad. At the same time, he'll be entering the final year of his contract this summer, so we have to weigh everything up."
His form has reportedly attracted interest from other Bundesliga clubs, with VfL Wolfsburg—should they beat SC Paderborn in the relegation play-off and stay up—linked as a suitor.