Shevchenko: "Seeing Milan win makes me feel good; I believe they can win the Scudetto. Leao? He’s not a centre-forward; Modric told me about the fans"

Andriy Shevchenko, the former Milan striker, has returned to Milan for an event organised by the World Legends Padel Tour, where he also spoke about Luka Modric. In what is a crucial week for the Rossoneri, the Ukrainian legend offered some important words of encouragement to Sky Sport. Later in the day, the Ukrainian visited the team at Milanello to greet the players and staff, including Massimiliano Allegri, in a meeting that had not taken place for several years.

"SEEING MILAN WIN MAKES ME FEEL GOOD"

"Returning to Milanello? It’s wonderful, I felt a flutter in my stomach. I haven’t been here for four or five years. It was lovely to see the team and Mr Allegri; I also went to see the youth academy. I see Milan winning and that makes me feel good.”

"I FOUND ALLEGRI FULL OF ENERGY: NOW WE NEED TO PUT PRESSURE ON INTER"

"Allegri? I found him fired up, cheerful and positive, and it really makes me think that Milan can do it; they’re on the right track. The team is working well and clicking; we need to try and put pressure on Inter."

"MODRIC IS A LEADER: HE TOLD ME THAT MILAN FANS ARE SPECIAL"

"Modric? He’s a great player; I’ve always been impressed by his humility. He’s got a great character; he’s a leader. I asked him how he was finding Milan and whether he’d settled in well; he told me he’s happy and that the Milan fans are special. And it’s true. Fighting for the Scudetto and the Champions League makes the fans happy and gives you great energy.”

"LEAO IS PLAYING OUT OF POSITION: HE’S WORKING HARD AND HAS HAD SOME GREAT MATCHES"

"A comparison with Leao? I think he and I have different qualities. He’s made a significant contribution since the start of the season. He’s changed position, but it doesn’t suit his style of play. However, he’s been very responsive to the manager’s requests and has put in some fine performances. He’s struggling but he’s giving his all; he has to adapt to a role that isn’t his own. It will take time to see if he’s suited to it. He, like others, is giving his all and doing well."

"DIFFICULT SITUATION IN UKRAINE: WE HOPE TO QUALIFY FOR THE WORLD CUP TO GIVE THE FANS SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE"

"War in Ukraine? It’s still a difficult situation. It’s been four years of war. There are many conflicts and wars in this world, but we mustn’t forget. It was a cold winter and many people suffered. Fortunately, football helps people; we hope to qualify for the World Cup – that’s our goal. If the team gives us that gift, it will be a tremendous achievement.”