A scare for FC Bayern and the German national team: captain Giulia Gwinn was substituted after just over half an hour following a nasty tackle during the 5-1 (1-0) World Cup qualifier win over Austria.
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She immediately cried out in pain: serious concerns for Bayern star Giulia Gwinn following the DFB’s victory over Austria
Gwinn chased a loose ball and was harshly brought down by Melanie Brunnthaler at full speed (28’). In the collision, Gwinn slammed into the turf, landing on her shoulder without breaking stride, and immediately let out a cry of pain. Brunnthaler received a yellow card for the challenge.
After lengthy treatment, she briefly returned, only to be substituted a few minutes later over her protests.
Although she could move her shoulder and arm without obvious pain, Wück substituted her as a precaution, introducing Carlotta Wamser. Gwinn then headed straight to the dressing room for checks on her acromioclavicular joint and collarbone.
“I don’t know yet; we took her off for safety reasons. Further examinations will follow and I hope it’s nothing serious,” Wück told ZDF immediately after the final whistle.
- getty
Losing Gwinn would be a major blow to FC Bayern as they enter a crucial phase of the season.
A lengthy spell on the sidelines for Gwinn could not have come at a worse time for FC Bayern. The Munich side are still in the hunt in all three competitions. While the Bundesliga crown is virtually theirs, they must first overcome formidable FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals. On 14 May, the Bayern women will then face their biggest domestic rivals, Wolfsburg, in the cup final.
Gwinn has already been hampered by several serious injuries during her career. She has torn her cruciate ligament twice, and at last summer’s European Championship, her campaign ended after just the first match. During a defensive clearance in the opener against Poland, she suffered a medial ligament injury and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
Despite that setback, the DFB side still reached the semi-finals after a mixed group stage and a thrilling quarter-final win over France, only to see Aitana Bonmati’s extra-time goal for Spain end their title hopes.
Germany dominates, giving Austria hardly a look-in.
Germany overcame the early shock of Gwinn’s injury to dominate their local rivals Austria in Nuremberg, with Wück’s side recording a convincing victory.
Goals came from Nicole Anyomi (17’), Vivien Endemann (52’), an own goal by Sarah Puntigam (68’), Jule Brand (76’) and substitute Lea Schüller (83’), with Chiara D’Angelo (77’) briefly reducing the deficit for Austria. The result strengthened Germany’s grip on top spot in Group A4 on the road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. As early as Saturday (6 pm CET), the sides meet again in Ried.
At the Max-Morlock-Stadion, Wück stuck with the starting XI that began the 4-0 win in Norway earlier in March, making just one change: Linda Dallmann came in for Carlotta Wamser in midfield, with the Munich-based player moving into the centre and Brand starting on the right wing.
After an emotional farewell to Rio Olympic champion Sara Däbritz, who retired from the national team in October after 111 caps, Germany probed Austria’s five-strong defence. Anyomi (10th minute) and Sjoeke Nüsken (11th minute) wasted the first openings.
When the deadlock remained intact from open play, a set piece provided the breakthrough: Brand swung in a corner, Rebecca Knaak headed goalwards, and although Mariella El Sherif saved both that effort and Janina Minge’s follow-up, Anyomi slid in the rebound. It was the Eintracht Frankfurt forward’s fourth goal in 33 caps.
Germany maintained control even after Gwinn’s unplanned substitution, with Kett (37th minute), Anyomi (41st) and Brand (42nd) all failing to double the lead before the break. The second goal arrived shortly after the restart as the DFB side maintained its tempo: Brand delivered a precise pass and Endemann finished from close range. Brand then delivered the corner for the third goal, which the Lyon forward eventually netted herself.
Bremen’s D’Angelo eventually netted a consolation for Austria, but Schüller replied almost immediately, finishing clinically after being introduced as a substitute.