Serie B results and scorers: Insigne steals the show as Pescara soar. Frosinone and Avellino win, while Sampdoria suffer a heavy defeat

Pescara remain bottom of the table, but thanks in part to Insigne’s performances, they have closed the gap on their rivals in the relegation battle and are now just two points adrift of safety. It was also an important win for Frosinone, who secured all three points in what was almost a head-to-head clash with Bari and moved to within two points of Monza. Avellino won the head-to-head clash for the play-offs against Südtirol, leapfrogging them to move within one point of eighth-placed Cesena (the last spot to qualify for the promotion play-offs). A heavy defeat for Sampdoria, who lost away to Carrarese and remain close to the relegation zone.



