Serie A: the race for Champions League places between Como, Juventus and Roma – a comparison of the league table and fixtures

Following their defeat to Como, Roma will put that result behind them and turn their attention to the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, scheduled for Thursday 19 April at 9pm at the Olimpico against Bologna (the first leg ended 1-1). The Giallorossi’s next league fixture is at home against Lecce on Saturday 22 March at 6pm, followed by a trip to San Siro for the big match against Inter on Sunday 5 April, and then they will host Pisa between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 April. They will then play another home game against Atalanta over the weekend of 18–19 April. Should Roma qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals, the two-legged tie is scheduled for Thursday 9 April (the first leg) and 16 April (the second leg): these matches would therefore slot in after the game against Inter and before the match against Atalanta.

ROMA'S FIXTURES

19 March at 21:00: Roma v Bologna (Europa League)

22 March, 6.00 pm: Roma v Lecce

5 April, 8.45pm: Inter v Roma

9 April: potential first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals

11/12 April: Roma v Pisa

16 April: potential second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals

18/19 April: Roma v Atalanta

25/26 April: Bologna v Roma

2–3 May: Roma v Fiorentina

9–10 May: Parma v Roma

16/17 May: Roma v Lazio

23–24 May: Verona v Roma