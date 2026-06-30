The defeat marks Germany's first-ever penalty shootout exit in World Cup history, following four previous victories. Klopp's tactical swipe holds significant weight, as Arsenal set historic records during the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, leading the division with an all-time competition high of 19 goals from corners - accounting for over a quarter of their 71 total goals - en route to landing the league title.

While head coach Julian Nagelsmann cut a furious figure on the touchline, Havertz bravely fronted the media to take his share of the responsibility after missing his opening spot-kick. He added: "I don’t have much to say. This is now my second World Cup and we’ve missed moving onto the next round twice now in a row. I want to apologise for that.

"We are all very disappointed. We had many plans for this year’s World Cup. It is not a very good feeling to disappoint again. The team tried a lot. One goal was disallowed. We had a very strong opponent; it was difficult to create chances and keep the pace.

"The Paraguayan team defended very deep and it was difficult to run for a long time. We tried to move over the flanks but unfortunately, it didn’t really work out. I don’t think we deserved to win this time."