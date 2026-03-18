Schmeichel: "I may have played my last football match." The Danish goalkeeper's injury is extremely serious

"I've been a footballer since I was born. It's devastating. At the moment, I'm really struggling to come to terms with what's happened," Golazo told CBS Sports, in front of his father Peter, himself a former goalkeeper and pundit on the programme.





"On Tuesday I received the news that this could be the end of my career. By the time I’m fit again, I might be over 40." Recovery time is estimated at 11–12 months. "I’ll do everything I can to see if I can make a comeback. It would probably be one of the greatest achievements of my career if I managed to recover from an injury like this. I’ll fight, I’ll try everything I can. I’ll do the rehab." But what kind of injury is it?