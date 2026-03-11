Santacroce also recounts the president's interventions during half-time: "He's volcanic, when he erupts, he erupts. I saw him come into the dressing room and talk to us many times. Maybe you find yourself at the end of the first half, where you want to hear the coach give you some tactical advice to improve something. And then the president would come in, silence the coach and say something like: 'No, because football is like cinema'. And you'd be standing there all sweaty, looking at them and thinking, 'What on earth is he talking about?'. It's like cinema... I remember it happening several times, I saw a few clashes, but he's a man of his word, a man who does what he says he'll do and knows how to be very witty, in a really fantastic way. But if he gets stubborn, you're done for."