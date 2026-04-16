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Roberto De Zerbi treats Tottenham's struggling players to lavish meal ahead of crucial Premier League relegation run-in
Escapism in Mayfair
According to The Telegraph, De Zerbi personally arranged a high-end team meal at the famous Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair in a bold move to arrest Tottenham’s alarming slide down the table. The outing followed a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in his first game at the helm, a result that saw Spurs slip into the bottom three for the first time in 17 years. The restaurant itself claims to be designed "for those who long for escapism", which seems fitting for a squad that has failed to secure a single league victory since the turn of the year.
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Mental over tactical
Speaking after the Sunderland loss, De Zerbi made it clear that his immediate priority was not the technical side of the game, but the psychological state of a squad that appears broken by recent results. The former Brighton boss is focusing on the final six games of the campaign as a mental battle as much as a footballing one. "My job now is not to coach a style, with or without the ball, but try to give the players what they need in terms of mentality," the Italian explained to reporters.
While the lavish dinner was intended to build camaraderie, some fans may be wary of the tactic. Former interim boss Igor Tudor attempted a similar team-bonding exercise at Ousia in Muswell Hill shortly before a 4-1 thrashing by Arsenal and was eventually sacked after just 44 days in charge. However, early reports suggest that De Zerbi has already made a more positive impression on the dressing room than his predecessor, whose abrasive style struggled to win over the players.
Injury blows and fitness boosts
The quest for survival has been made significantly harder by the loss of club captain Cristian Romero. The Argentinian defender has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, leaving a massive void in a backline that has consistently struggled for clean sheets. Despite the negative news regarding their skipper, there is a glimmer of hope on the training pitch as Rodrigo Bentancur has returned to full training after being sidelined since January with a serious hamstring problem.
The Uruguayan midfielder's return could prove vital as Tottenham face a daunting run of fixtures to close out the season. Following a clash with De Zerbi's former club Brighton this weekend, Spurs must navigate difficult away trips to Aston Villa and Chelsea. The pressure is mounting on a squad that has seen its confidence evaporate over several months of poor performances and management changes.
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No escape clause for Italian boss
Interestingly, the financial implications of relegation do not seem to affect De Zerbi’s own position immediately. Unlike many managers who take over clubs in distress, his contract reportedly does not include a break clause in the event of relegation to the Championship. This suggests the hierarchy is prepared for a long-term project under the Italian, regardless of which division they find themselves in next term. However, the current luxury of Mayfair dining may soon be replaced by more modest surroundings if the club cannot find a way to stay up.