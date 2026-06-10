Roberto Carlos claims Lionel Messi could play on for Argentina until 2030 World Cup & gives verdict on Neymar's return to Brazil squad

Speaking in an interview with Argentinian newspaper Ole, Carlos dropped a fascinating prediction regarding the international future of Messi. The legendary former defender expressed his absolute admiration for the Inter Miami superstar as the continent prepares for the highly anticipated tournament.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner successfully guided his nation to global glory at Qatar 2022 and is currently aiming to achieve a second consecutive miracle. The evergreen playmaker, who has scored 117 goals in 199 caps for Argentina, remains in sensational form, netting 13 times and providing seven assists in 16 games this season. Carlos highlighted how perfectly the captain embodies the spirit and technical excellence of Latin football on the world stage.