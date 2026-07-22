Al-Bakiri continued to reveal the details of the deal, confirming that the name of the outstanding Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, the star of English club West Ham United, emerged just as Al-Hilal were hunting for alternatives with their Barcelona talks stalled.
He added: "Summerville was not the primary target at the beginning, as the funds were ready to be injected into other deals such as Raphinha or even the Englishman Mason Greenwood, who later moved to Turkish club Fenerbahce. However, the speed of decision-making at Al-Hilal was the decisive factor in shifting the destination towards London, benefiting from precise sporting intelligence regarding the movements of competitors in the Old Continent."
The Saudi media figure revealed that a trusted source had given Al-Hilal "sporting advice", warning that Italian club Roma had edged very close to wrapping up the Summerville deal for just 50 million euros. He added: "Here, the Al-Hilal management moved forcefully to cut off the path for the Italian capital's club, as the Leader presented a (lavish) offer that could not be refused worth 80 million euros, an increase of 30 million euros over the Italian offer."
He continued: "This huge financial leap made West Ham agree immediately, and the final procedures and initial signatures took no more than one hour to secure the signing of the 'luxurious Dutch winger'."