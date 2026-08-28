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Real Madrid dismiss talk of selling Trent Alexander-Arnold despite fierce competition and Liverpool links
Standing firm on Alexander-Arnold's future
According to teamtalk.com, Real Madrid have firmly dismissed speculation surrounding the immediate future of Trent Alexander-Arnold as the transfer window draws to a close. Despite swirling rumours of a shock return to Liverpool or a potential switch to Newcastle United, club sources indicate that a departure is completely off the agenda. Los Blancos remain fully committed to the England international, viewing his challenging debut season in Spain as a temporary hurdle rather than a reason to sell.
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Backing the full-back through adversity
Having arrived from Merseyside last summer on a six-year deal, Alexander-Arnold endured a testing campaign marked by injuries and tactical adjustments. However, the club hierarchy believes that the qualities which made him one of Europe's premier playmakers will ultimately shine through.
Club insiders noted that Real Madrid view Alexander-Arnold’s early difficulties as part of a necessary settling-in period rather than a reason to cash in, adding that the player remains settled in the Spanish capital.
Navigating new competition under Mourinho
The challenge for the 27-year-old has intensified following the arrival of new manager Jose Mourinho and the signing of right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. With Dumfries currently getting the nod in the starting XI, Alexander-Arnold finds himself fighting to secure consistent minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are offering him time to adapt, though the player understands he must elevate his standards to win over the demanding Portuguese coach.
- AFP
Focusing on the road ahead in Spain
With exit links to Premier League suitors firmly shut down—bolstered by complicated wage structures and a lack of interest from Madrid in selling—the defender's immediate focus is domestic recovery. Alexander-Arnold is determined to battle for his place under Mourinho to rediscover his best form. Doing so will also be vital to forcing his way back into international contention after missing out on recent England squads.
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