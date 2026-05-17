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PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele limps off early in derby clash with Paris FC to spark Champions League final availability fears
Major injury concern in derby game
The Ligue 1 champions were looking to maintain momentum ahead of their European showdown with Arsenal, but the evening took a sour turn in the opening stages of the clash with Paris FC. Despite the match having little riding on it in terms of league standings, the intensity of the derby resulted in a significant casualty for Luis Enrique’s side.
Dembele, who has been instrumental for the Parisians once again this season, lasted less than 30 minutes on the pitch. The winger was seen clutching his leg before the decision was made to withdraw him from the action, with the 29-year-old heading straight down the tunnel for immediate medical assessment.
- AFP
Initial diagnosis provides slight hope
Naturally, the sight of one of PSG's most explosive attackers limping off sparked immediate fears that he could miss the Champions League final on May 30.
However, the first indications from the medical staff suggest that the damage might not be as catastrophic as initially feared by the supporters in the stands.
According to reports from Ligue 1+, the early diagnosis is that Dembele has suffered a simple muscle strain, though he will be assessed by club medical staff before an official diagnosis is given.
Luis Enrique and Deschamps on high alert
The timing of the injury is particularly sensitive given the magnitude of the fixtures on the horizon. Luis Enrique will be desperate to have his star man available to face the Gunners in the Champions League final as the holders seek to defend their 2025 crown.
It is not just PSG who are sweat over the results of the upcoming scans; France national team boss Didier Deschamps is also keeping a close eye on the situation. With the World Cup approaching, any long-term layoff for Dembele would be a significant blow to Les Bleus' offensive options on the global stage.
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What comes next?
Without Dembele, PSG ended up losing 2-1 at Paris FC in their final game of the Ligue 1 season. They still finished six points clear of second-placed Lens, and now have almost two weeks to prepare for the Champions League final. Supporters will hope that gives Dembele enough time to get back to full fitness as Luis Enrique's side chase a domestic and European double.