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Premier League's 'extremely lenient' verdict on Chelsea 'very useful' for Man City in 115-charge FFP case, claims ex-financial advisor for Etihad club
Chelsea avoid points deduction
The Premier League recently concluded its investigation into Chelsea’s historical financial irregularities from the Roman Abramovich era. The London club was handed a £10.75 million fine and a suspended transfer ban, but crucially avoided any sporting sanctions like points deductions.
This outcome has caught the attention of Borson, a former financial advisor to Man City. He suggests that the league’s decision to opt for a financial penalty over a sporting one could be a game-changer for City as they await the verdict on their 115 alleged breaches of FFP rules.
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The lack of sporting advantage
Borson noted the omission of "sporting advantage" from the final ruling on Chelsea as potentially significant for City's own case.
"Extremely lenient settlement with the Premier League. Serious questions about the PL's approach. Not once does 'sporting advantage' appear in the sanction agreement despite the acquisition of numerous players in competitive situations. Very useful precedent for City in their worst-case scenario," Borson said, as per the Daily Mail.
"Points deduction deemed 'not appropriate' due to the mitigating factors. Again a very favourable outcome for Chelsea. The usual approach is that mitigation reduces the already established sanction i.e. discounts the points amount."
Historical breaches and self-reporting
The charges against Chelsea focused on the period between 2011 and 2018, where the club admitted that payments totalling £47,524,925.74 were made by third-party entities to various individuals. The club’s current ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, proactively disclosed these findings after discovering them during the due diligence process of their 2022 takeover.
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The looming shadow of 115 charges
Man City are still yet to learn their fate. The charges against the club include allegations of disguising payments from ownership as sponsorship income and providing undeclared salaries to first-team staff and players over a period of many years. The club continues to maintain their innocence as the footballing world waits for a final judgement.
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