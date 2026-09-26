AFP
Premier League clubs show little appetite to strip Manchester City of past titles despite guilty verdicts
Premier league clubs reluctant to rewrite history
The footballing world has been bracing for the fallout following the news that Manchester City were found guilty of the majority of the 115 charges relating to financial rule breaches between 2009 and 2018. During this highly successful period, the club collected eight major trophies, prompting widespread debate over whether these honours were won fairly.
However, despite the clamour on social media for retrospective action, it has been reported by BBC Sport that there is little appetite from within the Premier League and its member clubs to see Manchester City stripped of their past titles. Such a drastic measure is widely viewed as a move that would open a proverbial can of worms, potentially jeopardising the competition's historical integrity and commercial viability while raising awkward questions about other clubs' past achievements.
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Al Mubarak issues defiant message to supporters
As debates rage regarding the foundations of their unprecedented era of success, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has issued a powerful open letter to the club's global fanbase.
Despite the explosive reports and the 114 guilty verdicts, the chairman maintains an unwavering stance. Addressing the supporters directly, Al Mubarak stated: "The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began." He further emphasised the club's resilience amidst the ongoing legal storm, adding: "While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed."
The threat of alternative and severe sanctions
Even if Manchester City keep their trophies, the threat of severe sanctions remains very real. An independent disciplinary panel is yet to hold a definitive sanction hearing to determine the ultimate penalty, and Premier League rules allow them to impose a punishment "as it shall think fit".
While retrospectively handing titles to runners-up like Manchester United and Liverpool remains a theoretical possibility, other outcomes are currently viewed as far more likely. A massive fine, a significant points deduction for the current campaign, or even expulsion from the Premier League are all potential sanctions that the panel could enforce upon the club.
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What comes next for the English champions?
As the legal process continues, Manchester City must brace for a wave of complex compensation claims from rival clubs seeking lost earnings. An independent panel will soon convene for the official sanction hearing, which will finally determine their fate. Until then, the club will refocus on the pitch. Al Mubarak has already called for unity ahead of challenging fixtures following the international break, highlighting their looming trip to face Liverpool at Anfield and a clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
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