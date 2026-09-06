'Very scared!' – Francesco Farioli provides injury update on hospitalized star before facing Manchester City

FC Porto made it five victories from five in the Portuguese League after recovering from a goal down to defeat Moreirense 2-1 at the Estádio do Dragão. After trailing to a 20th-minute opener, Jan Bednarek equalized with a header before William Gomes struck early in the second half to seal the comeback.

The victory keeps Francesco Farioli's side alone at the top of the table.

However, the match ended on a worrying note when midfielder Victor Froholdt suffered a heavy injury late in the contest.



