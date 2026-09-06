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'Very scared!' – Francesco Farioli provides injury update on hospitalized star before facing Manchester City
Porto secure fifth straight win
FC Porto made it five victories from five in the Portuguese League after recovering from a goal down to defeat Moreirense 2-1 at the Estádio do Dragão. After trailing to a 20th-minute opener, Jan Bednarek equalized with a header before William Gomes struck early in the second half to seal the comeback.
The victory keeps Francesco Farioli's side alone at the top of the table.
However, the match ended on a worrying note when midfielder Victor Froholdt suffered a heavy injury late in the contest.
- AFP
Froholdt taken to hospital after violent collision
Deep into stoppage time, Moreirense midfielder Guilherme Liberato collided violently with Froholdt, earning a straight red card. The Danish midfielder required immediate assistance from medical personnel and had to leave the field before being transported to hospital for medical examinations.
Farioli admitted the bench was left terrified by the incident, though initial reports offered cautious optimism.
"He’s in the hospital undergoing tests, but he seems fine," Farioli revealed. "He’s conscious. The news is positive. The images are shocking, we were very scared, but he’s in good spirits and will be examined. It seems it was just a scare."
Farioli prepares for Manchester City 'mountain'
With domestic business concluded, Porto immediately turn their focus toward a formidable European test against Manchester City in the Champions League. Farioli acknowledged the financial and squad strength of the English champions, framing the encounter as a massive challenge for his squad.
The Italian tactician noted that City have invested heavily to build one of the world's elite squads.
"They've invested 550 million and have a fantastic roster," Farioli said. "They’re one of the favourites to win the Champions League. We have a mountain to climb, but we’re FC Porto."
- AFP
Dragons vow to maintain DNA
Despite facing one of European football's heavyweights, Farioli insisted Porto will not alter their tactical identity or approach at the Dragão.
The squad will manage the fitness of key players, including Santiago Gimenez, who made his debut off the bench following an ankle injury.
"We have a lot of respect for them, but we’re going to prepare for this game the same way we prepare for every other one," Farioli concluded. "We’re not going to change our DNA or our nature."
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