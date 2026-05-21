Eckert insisted he was unaware of the rule, but that has not stopped the fallout. English media now report that he faces a ban of six to 18 months, a punishment that would almost certainly cost him his job. The 33-year-old took charge of Southampton in November, when they were 21st in the table, and masterminded a strong spring surge that carried them up to fourth and into the play-offs.

Yet he could swiftly secure a fresh start: German magazine Kicker links him to the VfL Wolfsburg job, where a decision is unlikely before the club's relegation play-off against SC Paderborn.

Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons apologised on Wednesday "to the other clubs involved and, above all, to the Southampton fans", who "deserved better from the club". Midfielder Leo Scienza, formerly of 1. FC Heidenheim, posted on Instagram about his "disappointment, anger and sadness".