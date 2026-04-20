"Picture of the Year": FC Bayern fans deliver two clear messages at the championship celebrations

Bayern Munich fans have not lavished such open affection on a manager since at least 2013. Neither Thomas Tuchel nor Julian Nagelsmann enjoyed anything like it. Hansi Flick, the last coach to secure the treble, might have felt a similar warmth in 2020, but pandemic restrictions limited public displays of support. Niko Kovac never quite won the crowd over, and the international heavyweights Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti often seemed aloof. To find a similar figure, one must go back to the evergreen Jupp Heynckes, the 2013 treble-winning coach.

CEO Jan-Christien Dreesen is not alone in sensing a “spirit” reminiscent of 13 years ago. With his likeable, matter-of-fact manner, Kompany has brought a calm rarely seen at the club in recent years, minimising distractions. More importantly, his side’s brand of football is equally attractive, dominant and successful.

In 47 competitive matches this term they have scored 161 goals, a club record. If any further proof of Munich’s Bundesliga dominance were needed, it came during the title-clinching match: they sealed the title with a nominal second-string side (eight changes to the starting line-up compared to Wednesday’s victory over Real Madrid) and did so comfortably against the third-placed team. The fact that such radical rotations work also speaks volumes for Kompany’s squad management; under his leadership, every player feels important.