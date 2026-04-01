Phil Foden receives clear warning from Thomas Tuchel on World Cup hopes as England boss says Man City star 'struggles' to show quality on the pitch

When questioned about the underwhelming displays against Uruguay and Japan, the manager was candid about the disconnect between the player's talent and his output. Highlighting a persistent issue, he delivered a full assessment of the situation without holding back.

"He tried everything. I would say he was excellent in camp but, yeah, he struggles to show it on the pitch," he said.

The German elaborated on the frustration of seeing the attacker excel behind the scenes, adding: "He didn’t have a lot of minutes for City recently. Then he came to camp with the brightest smile and was so good in training and I thought he will just surprise us and will play with the same verve and excitement but he struggles to have the full impact."