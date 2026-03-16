At Como, who have established themselves among the elite of Italian football – and are battling for a place in the Champions League – Maximo Perrone is shining brightly. The playmaker and driving force behind the Larians is the no-longer-so-well-kept secret of Fabregas’s side, and now our other top clubs are taking notice too. A real bidding war is set to break out over the former Manchester City player this summer when two giants in particular – Inter and Napoli – will try to make a move for the player they have been following and admiring for some time now. But Como, buoyed by their now-certain European qualification, will put up a fight.
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Perrone sets the transfer market alight: Napoli and Inter are after Como’s star player. Conte is pushing for it; the Argentine at the Maradona is a real possibility
INTER AND NAPOLI'S PLANS
Journalist Matteo Moretto provided an update on the situation regarding Perrone on YouTube. The expert specifically named Napoli and Inter as the two clubs in Italy that are most serious about signing the midfielder. Inter are very keen on the Argentine and have made it clear that they rate him highly, but have not yet made direct contact with his representatives. However, the club making the most active approach is Napoli, for whom Perrone is a concrete prospect. The Azzurri have been tracking him for some time and consider him one of their potential targets. In short, this is an explicit request from Conte, who recently confirmed his desire to stay, although he will need to meet with the club at the end of the season. The former Velez playeris the chosen one should Stanislav Lobotka leave Napoli next summer, but he could also arrive even if the Slovakian stays.
COMO TRY TO HOLD ON TO PERRONE
The big Serie A clubs are pushing hard, but the final say will rest with Como, who certainly have no financial problems and, indeed, are preparing for their first European campaign, although it remains to be seen whether it will be the Champions League or the Europa League. After a year on loan from City, the Larians secured the rights to the 2003-born player in the summer, whilst leaving the English side with 30% of any future resale fee. The project on the shores of the lake is only just beginning, and it remains difficult to envisage the sale of such a key player: it will therefore be necessary to see whether the club wishes to sell him, at what price, and what offers come in.
Under contract until 2029, the 23-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career: he has already made 31 appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists, and has been a constant presence at the heart of the system Fabregas has built – a system the Argentine himself runs at his own pace. It is a partnership the transfer market will attempt to break up.