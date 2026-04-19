Pep Guardiola pays emotional tribute to 'special' Bernardo Silva after Man City icon's brilliant display vs Arsenal

Guardiola delivered a profound and emotional response when asked to summarise Silva's legacy. He said: “Gratitude. If I talk a lot I will cry. [I’d like to say] thank you so much on behalf of this club for what you have done. He proves that football starts here [the mind] to the feet. That guy is not the fastest, but he knows exactly in every single moment what is required. Always he is committed and never injured. Last season defined him, when others were not there always he was there suffering like the first. His mentality is important. Always he sees the positive things in life. When you have life in that spirit. He deserves the biggest recognition.”