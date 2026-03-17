Pedro Porro speaks out on Igor Tudor subbing Antonin Kinsky after just 17 minutes in Tottenham's Champions League humiliation at Atletico Madrid

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper AS, Porro insisted that the squad fully supported Tudor’s intervention, viewing it as an act of mercy rather than a public execution. "From my point of view, the coach did the right thing; he wanted to protect him," the Spaniard explained. "We didn't think he took him off because he'd made two mistakes. That's the message I gave Tony - that in football, many things can happen. It’s about getting back up; there is no other way."