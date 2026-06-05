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Christian Guinin

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Outlandish transfer promises and underhand tactics: a sordid presidential election campaign is raging at Real Madrid

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The battle for the Real Madrid presidency is turning ugly. Incumbent Florentino Pérez and challenger Enrique Riquelme are now engaged in a bragging match over ever more outlandish transfer pledges, and reports suggest they may be resorting to dirty tricks.

Luis Figo's move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2000 remains one of the most spectacular transfer sagas in football history. When Florentino Pérez stood for the Real Madrid presidency and vowed to prise the Portuguese star away from hated rivals FC Barcelona, many observers were sceptical.

As an outsider, "nobody" Pérez—a 53-year-old former politician and property developer who had already lost to Ramón Mendoza in the 1994 presidential elections—entered the race against the late, popular former president Lorenzo Sanz. Even after his sensational transfer announcement, few experts expected him to actually be elected to the post – including Figo's camp.

  • During that year's European Championship, Figo denied the rumours almost frantically, pointing to his current contract with the Catalans and promising to stay—presumably hoping that the favourite, Lorenzo Sanz, would win the Madrid election and render the prior agreement with Pérez void.

    Real Madrid's roughly 80,000 members had other ideas. Seduced by Perez's promises, they installed the property developer as president by a slim 3,000-vote margin. Figo duly moved to Madrid and was declared persona non grata in Barcelona, though Perez probably welcomed the outcome. His bold manoeuvre had delivered the prize he coveted: the presidency of arguably the world's most glamorous club.

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    Perez hopes that re-election will strengthen his position at Real Madrid

    More than 25 years have passed since then, and apart from a brief hiatus between 2006 and 2009, Pérez remains the most powerful man at Real Madrid. As in 2000, presidential elections are looming in Madrid, and the candidates' personnel promises are once again centre stage.

    The snap election was triggered by an extraordinary press conference, where the incumbent launched a sweeping tirade against critics, journalists, referees and, naturally, FC Barcelona. He declared himself unafraid of fresh elections and ready to seek another mandate, convinced he remains the right man for the job.

    In these challenging sporting times, he aims to push through several risky changes by strengthening his position, a move he hopes to secure through re-election. Having raised the candidacy bar—requiring at least 20 years' membership and 10–15% of the club's turnover in equity—Perez may not have foreseen that Enrique Riquelme, perceived as a genuine threat, would step forward.

    Less than 24 hours later, the challenger stepped into the spotlight. In an open letter published by the Spanish media, Riquelme offered Perez dialogue, declared himself a potential candidate and argued that the election process should be given proper time.

    The 37-year-old Spaniard's candidacy is now confirmed; this coming Sunday, he will officially stand as Perez's opponent in the elections. Riquelme has made a name for himself as a manager in the energy sector at Cox Energy, a company specialising in solar photovoltaics with projects and offices in Mexico, Chile, Panama, Colombia and Spain, among other places. His name has long been familiar in Madrid's football circles: as early as 2021, there were rumours that he wanted to challenge Pérez for his position, but it remained merely speculation.

  • Erling Haaland - Manchester City 2026Getty

    Perez is pursuing Konate and Mourinho, while Riquelme is targeting Haaland and Rodri.

    This year's presidential election at Real Madrid pits two very different generations and leadership styles against each other. The candidates also diverge sharply on the club's future direction.

    Riquelme has already taken a clear stand against Perez's proposed plan to sell club shares to investors in order to avoid falling behind in the financial arms race with the big Premier League clubs and investor-owned clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. He is committed to ensuring "that Real Madrid continues to belong 100 per cent to its supporters", the 37-year-old explained in a statement. He also wants to safeguard the rights of the 'socios', opposing Perez's proposed 100,000-member cap and any special perks for long-serving fans.

    On the personnel front, both men are effectively competing to outdo each other with "gifts" for the fans. Incumbent Perez is dangling the prospect of Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, a second, unnamed defensive signing and a striker he claims is on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Riquelme, by contrast, promises to sign not only Rodri—long on the club's internal wish list—but also his current Man City teammate Erling Haaland.

    On this front, at least, Riquelme looks set to win over fans with the Norwegian's star power, even though significant resistance remained as of Wednesday night. First, Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, raised objections, and then Manchester City themselves threatened legal action.

    Riquelme also plans sweeping changes in sporting management, with club legend Raúl González Blanco earmarked for the role of sporting director. The former Spain striker and ex-keeper Iker Casillas are among Riquelme's most high-profile backers.

    Perez, backed by business strategist Anas Laghrari, would leave the role unfilled and instead bring Jose Mourinho back to the Bernabéu as a "team manager". On Thursday, however, Benfica issued a statement confirming that, should Perez prevail, he "has the firm intention" to sign the Portuguese for a fixed fee of €15 million.

    Riquelme has little faith in the Portuguese and, should he win, intends to appoint a "more sustainable" coach, with a deal already agreed. That coach is said to be exactly what Real Madrid supporters want and what a club of its stature deserves. Reports suggest Riquelme admires Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, though Jürgen Klopp's name continues to circulate among fans hoping for a return to the Bernabéu.

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  • Real Madrid PerezGetty Images

    Is the Perez era at Real Madrid coming to an end?

    Sunday's election will show whether Real Madrid's members are swayed by the candidates' extensive name-dropping. On posters across Madrid, the 79-year-old incumbent presents himself as the guardian of success, touting his trophy-laden reign, while his challenger promises a new era for the club.

    In the past 20 years, no contender has come this close to ending Perez's reign. That may explain why Spanish media report that the incumbent has deployed a social-media campaign involving hundreds of bots. In more than 29,000 posts, these automated accounts have attacked Riquelme while boosting Perez.

    At 79, Perez is evidently prepared to use every available means to secure another term—just as he did 25 years ago.