According to a report in the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, initial examinations carried out on Wednesday evening suggest that the 18-year-old attacking star has suffered a tear in his thigh muscle.
Translated by
Injury crisis for Barça and Spain! Lamine Yamal faces the worst-case scenario ahead of the World Cup
Yamal faces a minimum five-to-six-week layoff, and could miss even more time if his recovery lags. That timeline rules him out for the remainder of the domestic season and puts his World Cup participation in serious doubt. Further tests are scheduled for Thursday.
With exactly seven weeks until the tournament begins in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Spain’s opening match against Cape Verde is scheduled for 15 June, four days after the curtain-raiser between Mexico and South Africa.
- AFP
Yamal suffered an injury immediately after converting a penalty kick.
Yamal suffered a bizarre injury against Celta Vigo. In the 40th minute, the 18-year-old confidently converted a penalty he had won himself to put Barca ahead, a lead that ultimately proved to be the final score. Instead of celebrating, however, he signalled to the substitutes’ bench immediately after taking the penalty that he had been injured. He then went to the ground and lay on the pitch, with his teammates, some of whom looked bewildered, standing around him.
Barcelona’s medical team immediately came on to treat the teenager, who then limped off, clearly disappointed, straight down the tunnel. Roony Bardghji replaced him.
Should Yamal miss the run-in, Barcelona would still hold a healthy advantage over Real Madrid, but several crucial matches remain before they can secure a second consecutive LaLiga crown, including the Clásico in May.