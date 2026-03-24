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Open VAR on the penalty in Juventus v Sassuolo: "The arm is very high; there was nothing there beforehand." Tonolini: "The issue wasn't whether it warranted a penalty, but whether there was actual contact. A clear penalty."

Juventus vs Sassuolo
Juventus
Sassuolo
Serie A

Open VAR's analysis of Idzes' handball and the penalty awarded to Juventus.

At the VAR centre in Lissone for the regular ‘Open VAR’ segment, Mauro Tonolini, a member of the National Referees’ Committee (CAN), is in the DAZN studios to assess all the controversial incidents from the latest round of Serie A fixtures, Matchday 30.

The first incident analysed by the programme was the penalty awarded to Juventus – in their match against Sassuolo, refereed by Marchetti with Abisso and Camplone on VAR duty – for a handball by Idzes inside the penalty area during an aerial challenge with Vlahovic, who had come on as a substitute a few minutes earlier.

  • REFEREES-VAR COMMUNICATION

    Referee: “No, no, no! No, no, not in my view, it’s definitely going down.”

    VAR: “Wait, wait. Go on, it looks high to me. Wait, I’ve got another one… Yes, the arm looks very high, go on. I need to see the touch, wait… Yes, yes, yes. Stop the game, stop the game, stop the game, stop. Just a moment while I check the app.”

    Referee: “No, it’s fine, we’re checking that, just a moment, they’re checking (speaking to the players on the pitch, ed.). They need to see a handball.”

    VAR: “The point of contact is clear and it’s this one here (showing the image of Idzes’ outstretched arm, ed.). I want the point of contact clear, let’s look for it on a camera. Exactly, it’s this one here. Let’s check the app, there are no flags. Just a moment, I need to give you the right camera. There, that’s it, this is the best one. Matte, come here, I’m recommending an on-field review for a possible handball. Is the player number 21 or number 2? We’ll see later, the player is Sassuolo’s number 21.”

    Referee: “Perfect, his bicep is moving, so his arm position is unnatural. There’s nothing before that, OK, it’s Sassuolo’s number 21.”

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  • TONOLINI'S COMMENT

    Following the announcement of the review, a penalty is awarded. Tonolini comments on this decision as follows: “In this instance, the greatest difficulty lies not in assessing whether Idzes’s arm—which is above shoulder height—constitutes a foul, but in determining whether the ball was actually touched by his arm. All the cameras in the VAR room are reviewed, and the contact is best seen from camera 16. Once this has been verified, Marchetti is rightly called to the monitor and observes the sequence. There is contact; it is a clear penalty, so the final decision is correct. Vlahovic marks with his right arm, but Idzes’s left arm is unnatural, so it is a penalty.”

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