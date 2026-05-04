By the numbers: Since Arbeloa took charge, Vinicius has scored 15 goals in 23 games, while Kane has found the net 24 times for the German record champions during the same period. Under Alonso, the forward was far less of a threat in front of goal, scoring just seven times in 33 matches.

According to reports, Vinicius was particularly critical of Alonso's coaching methods and style at Real Madrid. Repeated clashes came to a head when he was substituted during the Clásico in October, and those tensions reportedly hastened Alonso's exit after the Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona in January. Months later, Vinicius publicly admitted that their relationship had been strained.

According to Spanish radio station COPE, the rift opened as early as last summer's Club World Cup, shortly after Alonso had taken over from Carlo Ancelotti.

According to the report, Vinicius reacted angrily when he learned he was initially benched in favour of an attacking trio including Kylian Mbappé and Gonzalo García. Alonso then reversed his decision and restored the superstar to the starting line-up.