One million euros more than his current salary: Edin Dzeko apparently turned down a lucrative offer from France to join FC Schalke 04

Edin Dzeko could reportedly have earned one million euros more per year in Ligue 1 than at Schalke 04.

In January, Edin Dzeko joined FC Schalke 04 on a free transfer – not for financial reasons. According to Sport Bild, there had been better offers on the table.

  • While Dzeko reportedly earns an annual salary of €300,000 at Schalke, according to the report, he could have earned as much as €1.3 million – a million more – at the French first division club. In February, the 39-year-old confirmed something similar in an interview with Sport Bild, without naming the club: "I said from the outset: money isn't important to me. I had other offers that were significantly more lucrative. But that wasn't what mattered to me at all. I was happy to forego money for this club."

    Dzeko explained: "I asked myself: What do I want? What do I need? I came to the conclusion: an emotional stadium with loud fans. A club that would inspire me once again. Suddenly, Schalke came to mind."

  • Edin Dzeko scores goals like clockwork for FC Schalke 04

    Before his transfer in the winter, Dzeko had played for Serie A club AC Florence. With Schalke, he is now well on his way back to the Bundesliga: coach Miron Muslic's team currently tops the second division table. However, it is extremely close at the top – the lead over fifth place is only five points, and there are still nine match days to go.

    Dzeko himself has played a major role in the recent success. The centre forward took hardly any time to settle in Gelsenkirchen and is scoring goals like clockwork: after only seven games for his new club, he already has five goals and three assists to his name.

  • Edin Dzeko: Statistics at FC Schalke 04

    Games7
    Goals5
    Assists3

